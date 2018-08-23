GCSE records broken at Peacehaven Community School

Staff and students at Peacehaven Community School are celebrating a record set of results today.

A total of 62% students achieved good passes in English and Maths, up from 47% last year.

There were many individual successes, including Abigail Ansah Okantah, who got six grade 9s, an A, two 8s and a 6. Abigail studied a broad curriculum, getting 9s in Maths, English, English Lit, Science and Spanish and an A in Resistant Materials.

Jade Hui also achieved six grade 9s, with an A*, A, 8 and 6. Bethany Romero achieved three grade 9s as well as a starred Distinction in Drama.

Ella Mousley made the highest amount of progress in the school, achieving a set of GCSEs that were three grades higher than the expected level of progress.

Outgoing Head Teacher Austen Hindman said: ‘this is an excellent achievement and the best results that students have achieved at PCS since GCSEs were made tougher.’

Rachel Joseph, who will take-over as Head in September, said: “PCS has a culture of strong academic aspiration which permeates the school. Students are demanding more, so we have had to increase the challenge for the younger year groups, with many students in Years 8 and 9 now opting for a Baccalaureate pathway which includes Latin and Russian as part of the curriculum.

“Since the school has been supported by Swale Academies Trust, it has gone from strength to strength.”

