New facilities at Hailsham school for children with special educational needs

A new facility for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) could be set to open at a Hailsham primary school later this year.

Proposals for a SEN facility at Grovelands Community Primary School are due to be considered by East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley next Monday (March 25).

If approved, the facility would open in April and provide in-school support for eight pupils with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) between the ages of seven and 11.

In a report recommending the facility be approved, council officers said: “A recent review of SEN provision in the county identified a gap in specialist provision for pupils with a primary need of ASD in the Hailsham area.

“There is already a specialist facility for pupils at Hailsham Community College. Developing a primary facility in close proximity to the existing secondary school facility would allow progression for pupils and continuity of support to aid the transition of pupils.

“This would assist in reducing the increasing trend of transition from mainstream primary school to special secondary schools.

“For some pupils, providing early intervention at primary phase through a facility place, would address needs and enable transition to mainstream secondary school.”

Proposals for a similar facility at Peacehaven Heights Primary School were approved in December last year.

The council is expected to look at bringing forward proposals for similar facilities at other schools – most likely in Battle – in the near future.