Seaford Head students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Seaford Head students were back in school today celebrating outstanding GCSE results.

Earlier this year the school was awarded an outstanding judgment across all four categories by Ofsted and have followed this with their best ever GCSE outcomes.

Seaford Heath School

Mr Pratt, the Assistant Headteacher who is also the Director of Learning for Year 11, commented: “Every year our students take academic achievement to new heights.

“It is a pleasure to work with such a fantastic group of young people and such committed staff who support them every step of the way.

“Every year you think how can we top these results and every year we manage it. The results reflect the students’ immense hard work, focus and determination to achieve the best results possible. These amazing results are fully deserved.”

After last week’s outstanding A-level results which saw more students applying to university and gaining unconditional offers than ever before, the GCSE results saw a huge number of students securing the very highest grades.

Mrs Mathew, the Assistant Head who leads on Key Stage 4, commented: “All the hours that students and staff devote to exam preparation outside of lesson time has really paid off. With so many students achieving such fantastic results it seems unfair to highlight individual students but Zack and Isabelle’s performance was truly exceptional and puts them in the highest performing students in the country.”

Zack Staniford secured 9 top grades at grade 9 or A* whilst Isabelle Woodhouse secured 8 grades at the highest level and an A level in Creative writing.

Thomas Fraser who achieved 3 grade 9s for the sciences and will be studying A levels in Seaford Head Sixth form from September commented. “I can’t believe I managed to secure these grades; I know how difficult it is to achieve grade 9s so today I am feeling really proud of these results. I can’t wait to start on my A levels and work towards starting a science degree at one of the top universities.”

The school is delighted that the major headline figures showed another increase in performance.

The proportion of students securing a grade 9-5 in both English and Maths increased by over 5%.

Some school leaders were concerned that the new 9-1 grading system would have a negative impact on final grades but student outcomes at Seaford Head School continue to go from strength to strength.

Bob Ellis, the Headteacher commented: “These fantastic results are testament to the sustained efforts that our students have made over the last 5 years.

“It was a pleasure to share in their joy this morning as they celebrated their achievements.

“It was also lovely to see so many parents in attendance; they have every right to be extremely proud of their children. I thought last week’s A level results day was special and today has been equal to it. It is a privilege to be part of such an outstanding school community.”