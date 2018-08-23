‘Stunning’ GCSE results at Priory School, Lewes

Students at Priory School, Lewes, have produced some stunning results this year.

There have been exceptional achievements in many subjects including English, Maths, Sciences, Languages, Art, Photography, Classical Civilisation, Geography, Textiles and PE.

Headteacher Tony Smith commented: “The students have worked so hard and their efforts have been rewarded with stunning results.

“We have had significant improvements in headline figures compared to previous years with 85% achieving a grade 9-4 in Maths and English alongside a large number of high grades in all the subjects.

“To have achieved such impressive results with so many new, increasingly demanding examinations is testimony not only to the efforts of students but also to staff and parents who play a crucial role in preparing and supporting the students throughout their education.

“We wish all our ex-students the best of luck as they progress to life after Priory!”