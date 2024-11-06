Edwin James Festival Orchestra offers remembrance concert

The Edwin James Festival Orchestra

The Edwin James Festival Orchestra, now in its 25th year, will make a return to Littlehampton United Church to perform a concert for remembrance on Saturday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

The concert will include a wide-ranging programme of musical pieces including Liberty Bell March, Dartmoor 1912, The Great Escape March, Barbers Adagio, La Traviata, Faure Pavanne, a medley from Phantom of the Opera plus ten other pieces. Also included will be the act of remembrance and the two-minute silence

A donation from the concert will go to The Royal British Legion (local branch). Tickets costing £10 are available by phoning the box office on 01243 582330 or on the door. Doors open from 6.45pm

The Edwin James Festival Choir will also perform in A Winter Wonderland Concert on Friday, December 13 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, December 14 at 3pm. Tickets £10 from the box office numbers above.