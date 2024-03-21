Egg-citing family fun at The Beachy Head Story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On offer will be art sessions, walks and a chance to craft downland inspired pottery for all the family at Eastbourne’s Beachy Head venue during April.

The activities are themed around the latest Creativity on the Downs exhibition which uncovers some of the stories woven, carved and fired into some of our most fascinating local archaeological finds and inspirational downland artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free exhibition continues with craft, art and creative activities and there will be a chance for people to focus their creativity on a new free exhibition trail, with badge making (£1.50 per badge).

Downland photography

Aspiring artists can take inspiration from the stories of the downland and be part the new Creativity on the Downs art wall with artist Ellie Fryer at the Beachy Head Story in a free drop-in event on Tuesday 2 April between 10am and 12pm. Visitors will be able to see Ellie’s progress during the rest of the week as she continues to develop the public artwork into a final piece which will remain on display over the coming months.

Families can also book for the next Photography and Archaeology Walk with Rachel Kiley on Tuesday 2 April between 10.30am and 12.30pm – tickets are £2.50. Budding photographers of all ages can explore key elements of photography, of perspective, composition and light, have a closer look at some of the archaeology discovered around the Beachy Head area and uncover the stories of the landscape.

A second Photography and Archaeology walk takes place on Sunday 7 April for those aged 14+ priced at £5 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft activities continue at the Beachy Head Story on Wednesday 3 April when those attending can create their own downland plant inspired pottery in a drop-in workshop. The session is from 10.30am-12.30pm.

The Beachy Head Story

A second drop-in session on Tuesday 9 April – between 10.30am-12.30pm - will give people the chance to make their own wildflower seed ball. Tickets are £2.50 and the session is suitable for those over the age of five years old.

On Saturday 13 April from 10am – 1pm, author of ‘Super Birds!’ Annabel Marriott flies into The Beachy Head Story with book readings, signings and fun children’s activities.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “With the Easter holidays just around the corner, I would encourage families to visit The Beachy Head Story and take part in some of these fascinating workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it be creating something special or learning from an expert about photographing the stunning landscape, there is something for everyone at The Beachy Head Story.”

The events are part of The Big Dig Project. The Big Dig is run by Eastbourne Borough Council and is part of the Changing Chalk Partnership.

The Big Dig aims to uncover the development of a downland settlement from a small farming community to a thriving conurbation through community test-pitting and events across the town of Eastbourne.

Led by the National Trust, Changing Chalk is a multi-partner project connecting people, nature and heritage in the eastern South Downs. It is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together the partnership is working towards creating a sustainable future - restoring lost habitats, bringing histories to life, and providing new experiences in the outdoors.