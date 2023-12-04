Eight lucky charities are recognised by local Rotarians
Representatives of the eight lucky groups each received a cheque for £500, after speaking at the club’s weekly lunchtime gatherings and telling about their voluntary work.
The photograph shows rotary president Alan Langley (right) and past president Graham Marsden (left) with representatives of Amaze, Beachy Head Chaplaincy, Blue Van Armed Forces nd Veterans Drop In, Community Wise, Compass Community Arts, the Children’s Respite Trust, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, and Holy Trinity Church Advocacy Team.
For more information on membership or the work of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne visit www.eastbournerotary.org.uk or telephone the club’s honorary secretary, Graham Parrish, on 01323 651166,