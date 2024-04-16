Elderly woman, 78, hit by car in Eastbourne
An elderly woman was taken to hospital today (Tuesday, April 16) after being hit by a car in Eastbourne.
Emergency services were called to Saffrons Park at about 11.30am to reports of a person being hit by a car.
Police confirmed a 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury following the incident.
The residential road was blocked briefly while paramedics tended to the woman.
