Elderly woman, 78, hit by car in Eastbourne

An elderly woman was taken to hospital today (Tuesday, April 16) after being hit by a car in Eastbourne.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Emergency services were called to Saffrons Park at about 11.30am to reports of a person being hit by a car.

Police confirmed a 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury following the incident.

The residential road was blocked briefly while paramedics tended to the woman.

