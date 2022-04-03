Elderly woman seriously injured in Storrington collision

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a car yesterday (Saturday, April 2), Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 9:17 am

Police said emergency services were called to Chanctonbury Walk, Storrington, at about 3.20pm after they received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian – a woman in her 80s – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.”

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 804 of 02/04,” they said.

An air ambulance and multiple police cars were seen in Storrington yesterday.

