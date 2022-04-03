Police said emergency services were called to Chanctonbury Walk, Storrington, at about 3.20pm after they received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
A police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian – a woman in her 80s – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.”
“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 804 of 02/04,” they said.
The appeal for information comes after the air ambulance and multiple police cars were spotted in Storrington yesterday.