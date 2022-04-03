Police said emergency services were called to Chanctonbury Walk, Storrington, at about 3.20pm after they received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian – a woman in her 80s – was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 804 of 02/04,” they said.

An air ambulance and multiple police cars were seen in Storrington yesterday.

The appeal for information comes after the air ambulance and multiple police cars were spotted in Storrington yesterday.