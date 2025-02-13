Elemental exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary

Elemental is the title of artist Nicola Rose’s exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary (February 18-March 2).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted that I have been invited by the Oxmarket for the second time to present a solo exhibition of my work. This opportunity allows me to share my artistic journey and the inspirations that drive my creativity. The collection I am showcasing draws deeply from my travels to the wild Scottish Islands of Jura, Colonsay and Shetland as well as the rugged beauty of the Dartmoor region.

“The works on display include a series of oil paintings on board which I have created en plein air immersing myself in the ever-changing landscapes and dynamic weather conditions of these remarkable sites. My dedication to painting directly from nature has enabled me to capture the raw emotion and fleeting moments that define the experience of being outdoors. The larger canvases have been developed in the studio from my initial plein air studies. This process allows me to refine my observations and explore the interplay of light, colour and texture, leading to rich, evocative artworks.

“In addition to the oil paintings, I am pleased to present a diverse range of original works on paper, executed in acrylic. These pieces offer a distinct perspective, often expressing the same themes of adventure and wildness but through a different medium.

“It is my hope that visitors to this exhibition will not only appreciate the aesthetic qualities of my work but also gain a sense of the drama and passion evoked by the wild weather and the exhilarating feeling of exploration and travel to transport us, to make us feel alive and connected to the natural world.

“I hold a BA (Hons) degree in illustration and a master's in fine art, having studied at Kent Institute and Brighton University. Over the years, I have had the privilege of exhibiting in various prestigious venues, including galleries the length and breadth of the UK, cathedrals, and abbeys, as well as at the Battle of Britain Memorial. These experiences have enriched my artistic journey and fuelled my desire to create works that resonate with the viewer, inviting them to embark on a voyage through the landscapes that inspire me.”