Eligible Chichester residents urged to apply for Pension Credit and benefit from Cost of Living payment

Chichester District Council is encouraging residents of state pension age to check whether they could claim Pension Credit, which is worth over £3,500 a year on average. Those who claim before 19 May 2023 will also receive the £301 Cost of Living payment.

Residents are encouraged to check and apply for support they are eligible for.

Pension Credit is a tax-free payment for those who have reached pension credit qualifying age and live in Great Britain. It tops up weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level of £182.60 a week for single pensioners or £278.70 for couples.

The Government has created a pension credit calculator at: www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator, which enables people to check their eligibility and find out how much Pension Credit they could get without giving any personal details.

Kerry Standing, Divisional Manager for Revenues, Benefits and Housing at Chichester District Council, says: “Making sure that people are accessing the support that’s available to them is a top priority for us, and we know that there are people in our district that could be claiming Pension Credit but don’t realise it or are yet to apply for this support.

“We have been contacting eligible residents with information about the scheme and to let them know that if they apply before 19 May 2023, they will also benefit from the Cost of Living payment, worth £301.

“If you’re not eligible yourself, please consider whether someone you know might be able to benefit from this. If you are talking to friends and family of people over state pension age, please encourage them to talk about Pension Credit and the other benefits that come with claiming it. This can help open up important conversations that could make a real difference to people’s lives.

“The Government is keen to help dispel some common misconceptions that might deter people from claiming Pension Credit. This includes making people aware that even though someone may have modest savings, retirement income or own their home, they may still be entitled to claim this. The scheme can also provide access to a range of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax, heating bills and for those aged 75 or over, a free TV licence. To find out more about this support, you can visit: www.gov.uk/pension-credit.

“If you would like further advice, our Supporting You team is available to assist you. Their role is to enable people to access a wide range of support including income maximisation; debt advice; employment advice; budgeting support; and health and wellbeing advice. You can contact them by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/supportingyouteam, emailing: [email protected] or calling: 01243 534860.”