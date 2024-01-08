Emergency call-out number for repairs to Hailsham Town Council property
If an urgent repair is needed outside of office hours, the number to call is 07946 211045.
This service is provided to deal with genuine urgent damage to/repairs needed for Town Council-maintained properties and grounds, which arise when the council offices are closed.
Hailsham Town Clerk John Harrison said it is the Town Council’s responsibility to have an urgent repair contact number in operation for residents: “Whilst the Town Council hopes that defects to the properties it owns or maintains considered likely to cause injury to residents would never occur, like all other local authorities, we are prepared to take action to resolve such situations to the best of our ability when they arise.”
The areas covered under the call-out service are as follows:
- RECREATION GROUNDS, PARKS & PLAY AREAS
Play areas at South Road, Stroma Gardens, Quinnell Drive and Battle Road; Maurice Thornton Playing Field (including play area and skate park); Hailsham Country Park; Common Pond; Western Road Recreation Ground
- ALLOTMENT SITES
- COUNCIL-OWNED AND MANAGED PROPERTY
Town Council Offices (Inglenook); James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive); Citizens’ Advice Bureau/Southview (Western Road); Square Youth Cafe/Safehub (Market Square); Hailsham Cemetery buildings (Ersham Road); Maurice Thornton Pavilion; High Street Post Office
For non-emergencies, residents are advised to call during office hours on the main reception number - 01323 841702.
Any incidents of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and similar activities should be reported to the police direct by calling 101.