Emergency call-out number for repairs to Hailsham Town Council property

Hailsham Town Council operates a 24-hour phone line for residents to request an urgent repair for town council-maintained buildings and grounds. The direct access facility is available out of normal working hours (before 9am and after 4pm and for 24 hours during weekends and bank holidays).

If an urgent repair is needed outside of office hours, the number to call is 07946 211045.

This service is provided to deal with genuine urgent damage to/repairs needed for Town Council-maintained properties and grounds, which arise when the council offices are closed.

Hailsham Town Clerk John Harrison said it is the Town Council’s responsibility to have an urgent repair contact number in operation for residents: “Whilst the Town Council hopes that defects to the properties it owns or maintains considered likely to cause injury to residents would never occur, like all other local authorities, we are prepared to take action to resolve such situations to the best of our ability when they arise.”

Hailsham Town Council offices, Market Street

The areas covered under the call-out service are as follows:

RECREATION GROUNDS, PARKS & PLAY AREAS

Play areas at South Road, Stroma Gardens, Quinnell Drive and Battle Road; Maurice Thornton Playing Field (including play area and skate park); Hailsham Country Park; Common Pond; Western Road Recreation Ground

ALLOTMENT SITES

COUNCIL-OWNED AND MANAGED PROPERTY

Town Council Offices (Inglenook); James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive); Citizens’ Advice Bureau/Southview (Western Road); Square Youth Cafe/Safehub (Market Square); Hailsham Cemetery buildings (Ersham Road); Maurice Thornton Pavilion; High Street Post Office

For non-emergencies, residents are advised to call during office hours on the main reception number - 01323 841702.