Emergency crews called to 'light aircraft incident' near Horsham

Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon (Thursday) in Southwater.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently responding to an incident involving a light aircraft at Coltstaple Lane, Southwater.

"Fire engines from Horsham and Crawley are currently at the scene, as well as the service's Technical Rescue Unit, an off-road vehicle from Horsham and a heavy rescue tender from Crawley.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a 'light aircraft incident' near Horsham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the public are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.

"South East Coast Ambulance Service, HEMS and Sussex Police are also at the scene."

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a light aircraft hitting trees in an area near Reeds Lane, Southwater, at 2.35pm today.“They are currently on the scene and dealing with the incident.