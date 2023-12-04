BREAKING

Emergency crews rush to scene of Mid Sussex vehicle and garage fire

Emergency crews rushed to the scene when fire broke out in a vehicle and garage in Mid Sussex yesterday (Sunday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT
The blaze happened at premises in Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield, soon after 10pm and nearby residents were urged to keep their windows shut.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Haywards Heath, one from Burgess Hill, one from Crawley, and one from Hurstpierpoint.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene when fire broke out in a vehicle and garage in Cuckfield
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel, covering jet and a nebula.

“Fortunately there were no injuries and crews left the scene at 1.58am.

"The fire was of accidental ignition.”

