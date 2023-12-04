Emergency crews rush to scene of Mid Sussex vehicle and garage fire
Emergency crews rushed to the scene when fire broke out in a vehicle and garage in Mid Sussex yesterday (Sunday).
The blaze happened at premises in Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield, soon after 10pm and nearby residents were urged to keep their windows shut.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Haywards Heath, one from Burgess Hill, one from Crawley, and one from Hurstpierpoint.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel, covering jet and a nebula.
“Fortunately there were no injuries and crews left the scene at 1.58am.
"The fire was of accidental ignition.”