Emergency crews tackle Horsham house fire

Emergency crews rushed to a house in Horsham this morning (Monday) when fire broke out at a semi-detached property.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:04 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 09:08 GMT
Flames leapt out of a garage at a property in Sycamore Avenue, Horsham, setting a parked car on fire. Photo: Caroline HoetsFlames leapt out of a garage at a property in Sycamore Avenue, Horsham, setting a parked car on fire. Photo: Caroline Hoets
Flames leapt out of a garage at a property in Sycamore Avenue, Horsham, setting a parked car on fire. Photo: Caroline Hoets

Fire and ambulance crews were on the scene soon after the blaze broke out at a house in Sycamore Avenue at around 7.30am.

Neighbours reported hearing a couple of loud ‘bangs’ before flames were seen leaping out of a garage, setting a parked car on fire.

It is thought the fire started in a tumble dryer in the garage of the property.

It is not thought anyone was hurt in the blaze.

Related topics:FireNeighbours