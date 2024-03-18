Flames leapt out of a garage at a property in Sycamore Avenue, Horsham, setting a parked car on fire. Photo: Caroline Hoets

Fire and ambulance crews were on the scene soon after the blaze broke out at a house in Sycamore Avenue at around 7.30am.

Neighbours reported hearing a couple of loud ‘bangs’ before flames were seen leaping out of a garage, setting a parked car on fire.

It is thought the fire started in a tumble dryer in the garage of the property.