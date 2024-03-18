Emergency crews tackle Horsham house fire
Emergency crews rushed to a house in Horsham this morning (Monday) when fire broke out at a semi-detached property.
Fire and ambulance crews were on the scene soon after the blaze broke out at a house in Sycamore Avenue at around 7.30am.
Neighbours reported hearing a couple of loud ‘bangs’ before flames were seen leaping out of a garage, setting a parked car on fire.
It is thought the fire started in a tumble dryer in the garage of the property.
It is not thought anyone was hurt in the blaze.