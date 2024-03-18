Emergency crews tackle Horsham house fire: Video

Emergency crews rushed to a house in Horsham this morning (Monday) when fire broke out at a semi-detached property.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:04 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 10:22 GMT
Fire and ambulance crews were on the scene soon after the blaze broke out at a house in Sycamore Avenue at around 7.30am.

Neighbours reported hearing a couple of loud ‘bangs’ before flames were seen leaping out of a garage, setting a parked car on fire.

It is thought the fire started in a tumble dryer in the garage of the property.

Flames leapt out of a garage at a property in Sycamore Avenue, Horsham, setting a parked car on fire. Photo: Caroline HoetsFlames leapt out of a garage at a property in Sycamore Avenue, Horsham, setting a parked car on fire. Photo: Caroline Hoets
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.35am this morning to reports of a fire involving a property on Sycamore Avenue in Horsham.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Horsham and Crawley to the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus began extinguishing the fire, which involved a garage attached to a property, using two high pressure hose reels and a covering jet.

"The fire is now out and crews will return to the scene later to carry out a re-inspection of the property.

"The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties."

