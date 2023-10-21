Emergency incident off the coast at East Sussex; Helicopter filmed as Coastguard and police launch search mission
The emergency services were reportedly called out to search for a person in the sea at Brighton in the early hours of the morning (Saturday, October 21).
According to freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell – who was at the scene – one Coastguard helicopter, three Coastguard teams, a Shoreham RNLI lifeboat and Sussex Police officers joined the search.
Mr Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Horrendous conditions tonight for our emergency services, land, sea and air.”
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said crews supported Sussex Police ‘with an incident early this morning’ but could not provide any further details.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.