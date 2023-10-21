BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Emergency incident off the coast at East Sussex; Helicopter filmed as Coastguard and police launch search mission

A Coastguard helicopter was filmed conducting a search off the coast in East Sussex amid an emergency call-out overnight.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:25 BST

The emergency services were reportedly called out to search for a person in the sea at Brighton in the early hours of the morning (Saturday, October 21).

According to freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell – who was at the scene – one Coastguard helicopter, three Coastguard teams, a Shoreham RNLI lifeboat and Sussex Police officers joined the search.

Mr Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Horrendous conditions tonight for our emergency services, land, sea and air.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said crews supported Sussex Police ‘with an incident early this morning’ but could not provide any further details.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

A Coastguard helicopter was filmed conducting a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight.

1. Emergency incident off the coast at Brighton

A Coastguard helicopter was filmed conducting a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coastguard crews and police officers joined a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight.

2. Emergency incident off the coast at Brighton

Coastguard crews and police officers joined a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coastguard crews and police officers joined a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight.

3. Emergency incident off the coast at Brighton

Coastguard crews and police officers joined a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Coastguard crews and police officers joined a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight.

4. Emergency incident off the coast at Brighton

Coastguard crews and police officers joined a search off the coast in Brighton amid an emergency call-out overnight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:HelicopterSussex PoliceBrightonShoreham RNLITwitter