A Coastguard helicopter was filmed conducting a search off the coast in East Sussex amid an emergency call-out overnight.

The emergency services were reportedly called out to search for a person in the sea at Brighton in the early hours of the morning (Saturday, October 21).

According to freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell – who was at the scene – one Coastguard helicopter, three Coastguard teams, a Shoreham RNLI lifeboat and Sussex Police officers joined the search.

Mr Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Horrendous conditions tonight for our emergency services, land, sea and air.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said crews supported Sussex Police ‘with an incident early this morning’ but could not provide any further details.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

