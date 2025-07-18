17-year-old hospitalised following stabbing in West Sussex

An investigation is underway after a teenager was stabbed in a property in Martyrs Avenue, Langley Green, Crawley, on Thursday (July 17), police have confirmed.
Police were called to the property at around 9.50pm, and a 17-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a suspected stab wound.
He has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, police confirmed.
Police added that enquiries are underway to locate a suspect, and there will be police activity in the area while this is ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Suzy Joseph said: “We understand this is a concerning incident for the community, but we would ask the public to please avoid the scene while officers carry out their enquiries.
“A fast-moving investigation is now underway and we are asking anyone with any information that could help to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1687 of 17/07.”
