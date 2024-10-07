Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A21 has reopened following a traffic incident earlier today (Monday, October 7).

An air ambulance reportedly landed after a collision in the Sedlescombe area.

The latest National Highways: South-East statement on social media at 7.15pm read: “The A21 is now OPEN in both directions between the A2100 Johns Cross and A28 near Baldslow, East Sussex following an earlier collision. Thank you for your patience.”

The incident was first reported at 3pm.

National Highways said traffic was ‘currently stopped’ on the A21 due to a collision, adding: “Emergency services are on scene. Delays are building on approach.”

The road was closed in both directions at 3.35pm. Emergency services continued to work at the scene for the next few hours.

At 5pm, National Highways said the road remained closed for ‘debris clearance and vehicle recovery’.

A further update at 6.15pm read: “The A21 remains CLOSED in both directions between the A2100 Johns Cross and A28 near Baldslow, East Sussex, for clear up works following an earlier collision.”

According to AA Traffic News, traffic was temporarily allowed to pass before the road had to be closed again while recovery takes place.