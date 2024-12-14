A section of the A27 in Sussex is closed following a collision today (Saturday, December 14).

The A27 in Patcham is currently closed westbound, towards Devil's Dyke Road.

It comes following a collision between two cars and a van, according to AA Traffic News. One of the cars reportedly subsequently caught car fire.

Traffic has been ‘badly affected’ eastbound and westbound, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Emergency services attended the incident on the A27. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Delays have reached roughly 15 minutes on A23 London Road Southbound between A23 and Mill Road.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “Road closures were put in place.

"Please avoid the area if you can. Thank you for your patience.”