A serious collision was reported on the A27 in East Sussex, with an air ambulance joining the emergency response.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways: South-East reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter) at 8am on Thursday (June 19).

"Following a serious multiple vehicle collision, the A27 is closed both ways between the A26 (Beddingham) and the A2270 (Eastbourne),” the statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All emergency services are working at the scene, with Sussex Police leading the response at this stage. Please keep following for updates.”

Following a 'serious multiple vehicle collision', the A27 is closed both ways between the A26 (Beddingham) and the A2270 (Eastbourne). Photo: Sussex World / stock image

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to reports of a road traffic collision – on the A27, near Firle – shortly after 7.20am.

"Crews were joined by the Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex and assessed and treated three patients on scene,” a SECAmb spokesperson said.

"One patient was discharged from our care and two patients were conveyed by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital, one in a serious condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police issued a statement at 10.30am – confirming that a ‘full road closure’ remains in place on the A27, between Drusillas roundabout and Beddingham roundabout.

The statement read: “Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, Firle.

"The incident was reported at 7.20am this morning.

"Three people are in the care of the ambulance service.

"The road will remain closed at this time. We will provide further updates when they are available.

"We advise planning alternative routes to avoid the road.”

The police confirmed – shortly after 12pm – that the road had opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson told Sussex World: “There was a full closure of the A27 carriageway in both directions between the Drusillas roundabout and Beddingham roundabout. The Selmeston and Common Lane junctions were also closed.

“The road has now been reopened.”

AA Traffic News earlier reported increasingly ‘severe delays’ on A27 westbound, with motorists said to be travelling at an average speed of 15mph.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch. there were also delays on the A259 in Exceat due to traffic ‘diverting away from the A27’.