Southern Water said it began emergency work on a ‘suspected communication pipe leak’, on Upper Brighton Road, on Monday morning (July 7).

A spokesperson for the water company said: “We are currently carrying out emergency works on a suspected leak in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing.

"The repair is estimated to take around three days and traffic management is in place to allow our teams to work safely. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A communication pipe is the section of water supply pipe that runs from the water main to the boundary of domestic properties, often including the stop tap. Southern Water is responsible for the maintenance and any necessary repairs or replacements of this pipe.

Major traffic delays have been experienced by motorists in the area.

AA Traffic News reported: “No through traffic allowed due to construction on Grove Road both ways between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A24 Broadwater Street West.

"Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Upper Brighton Road. Average speed ten mph.”

Sussex Traffic Watch added that temporary lights ‘continue to cause delays on all approaches’ on the A27 – between the Grove Lodge roundabout and Lyons Farm lights.

