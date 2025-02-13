The emergency services rushed to a collision involving two cars and a motorbike – at the Royal Parade Junction of Channel View Road – around 7pm on Wednesday (February 12).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Thursday afternoon: “The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old from Eastbourne, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further assessment, where he remains at this time.”

An air ambulance landed but the rider was taken to hospital by road. It has been reported that fire crews arrived to make the scene safe.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said on Thursday morning: “I can confirm that we were called shortly after 7pm yesterday to reports of an RTC involving a motorbike on Royal Parade, Eastbourne.

"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex. The motorcyclist was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”

Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the road was blocked by the police in both directions by 8pm, at which time an air ambulance landed nearby.

An updated report at 9.20pm stated the road was still closed.

The next update was posted at 6am on Thursday, confirming that speed sensors were showing the road open in both directions.

Anyone with dashcam footage, or who has information around the collision is asked to contact police.

You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 1109 12/02.

