Firefighters, paramedics and police officers also joined the emergency response to the incident in Regency Square, Hove around 12pm.

Sussex Police said officers responded to ‘concerns for the welfare of a man’ at a flat.

A spokesperson added: “He has been taken to hospital with a head injury, where he remains.

“We have no further information at this time.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended an incident in Regency Square at 11.57am today to support a SECAmb-led incident.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “This was a call to a private address so not one we would comment on due to patient confidentiality.”

Photos from the scene showed crowds gathering to watch as the air ambulance left the scene.

