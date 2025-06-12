London Gatwick are ‘liaising closely’ with Air India after a flight bound for the airport crashed shortly after take-off in western India.

Air India flight AI171 was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London Gatwick, at 9.50am local time, according to aviation tracker FlightRadar24

Flightradar 24 said the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board, lost signal ‘just seconds after take off’.

Debris is seen at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Picture: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

In an extended statement, Gatwick said a ‘reception centre for relatives for those on board’ was in the process of being set up.

The centre will provide support and information for those affected by the incident.

London Gatwick have also told British nationals who have concerns about friends or family to call 020 7008 5000.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today (12 June) was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST.

“The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board.

“London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

“Air India have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends of those on board.

“Further updates will be issued in due course.”