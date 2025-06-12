More than 290 people have been killed after an Air India plane bound for London Gatwick crashed minutes after taking off from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad this morning (June 12).

The dead included people on the ground as the aircraft, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board, crashed on to a medical college hostel.

Reuters have reported that at least one passenger is known to have survived.

Speaking to Reuters, Vidhi Chaudhary, a top Gujarat state police officer, said: “Approximately 294 have died. This includes some students as the plane crashed on the building where they were staying.”

Air India said 169 passengers on board the flight were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Air India flight AI171 was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London Gatwick, at 9.50am local time, according to aviation tracker FlightRadar24

Flightradar 24 said the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was due to land at 6.25pm UK time, lost signal ‘just seconds after take off’.

India’s civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has announced a formal investigation into the crash.

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. A London-bound passenger plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and all 242 people on board were believed killed, with the jet smashing into buildings housing doctors and their families. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

A statement on social media said: “Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future.”

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive, London Gatwick said: “We are very saddened to hear about today’s accident involving Air India flight AI171 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those on board.

“We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident shortly after departure from Ahmedabad Airport today (12 June) was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST.”

“London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided.”

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

Air India have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Air India plane crash had ‘stunned and saddened’ the country, and was ‘heartbreaking beyond words’.

Posting on X, he said: “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news of the crash in Ahmedabad – and confirmed the UK was working with Indian authorities to ‘urgently establish the facts and provide support’.

Posting on X, he said: “Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.

“My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support.”