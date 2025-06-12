Here’s what we know so far after a flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad this morning (Thursday, June 12).

Air India flight AI171 was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London Gatwick, at 9.50am local time, according to aviation tracker FlightRadar24.

Firefighters work at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The London-bound passenger plane crashed on June 12 in India's western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board, aviation officials said in what the airline called a "tragic accident". (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board, lost signal ‘just seconds after take off’

The police chief in Ahmedabad says there appears to be no survivors from the plane crash, according to reports from the AFP and AP news agencies

Of the passengers on board, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals

The Air India flight crashed in a 'civilian area'

Gatwick Airport confirmed the plane travelling from Ahmedabad was due to land at 6.25pm UK time

Ahmedabad Airport has resumed operations with limited flights, it said in a post on X

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Air India plane crash had ‘stunned and saddened’ the country, and was ‘heartbreaking beyond words’

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news of the crash in Ahmedabad – and confirmed the UK was working with Indian authorities to ‘urgently establish the facts and provide support’