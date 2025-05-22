‘All residents’ accounted for following house fire that closed West Sussex road

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said six fire engines were mobilised yesterday (May 22) following reports of a fire involving a home on Croucham Lane near Wisborough Green.

The fire closed the A272 between Wisborough Green and Petworth as firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

Four high pressure hose reels, a covering jet and a safety jet were used to extinguish the fire, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday (22 May) we were called at 3.30pm to reports of a fire involving a home on Croucham Lane near Wisborough Green.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised six fire engines to the scene.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four high pressure hose reels, a covering jet and a safety jet to extinguish the fire.

“Fortunately all residents were accounted for.

“The A272 was closed between Wisborough Green and Petworth to allow firefighters to work safely, and drivers were urged to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing."

