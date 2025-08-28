The emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Swanbourne Road on Thursday (August 28).

Photos show that armed police officers are at the scene and are assisting firefighters.

"Officers initially attended the address following a disturbance at the property at around 9.50am today,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police explained.

“Two people, a man and a woman, sustained injuries during the initial report, and they are receiving medical treatment.”

Police said the road is currently closed ‘and a cordon established’. Nearby properties have been evacuated while fire crews ‘work to extinguish the fire’.

The police said no further information is available at this time.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at an incident in Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton supporting police and ambulance colleagues.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were at the scene but could not comment further.

Highdown Drive is closed to traffic and pedestrians from St Catherine's Catholic Primary School to Swanbourne Road.

Emergency services remained at the scene, as of 5pm, with a road closure still in place.

