Arrest made after police respond to report of man ‘on a window ledge’ in Crawley

Police were executing a warrant at an address in Broomdasher Road this morning (May 20) when a man climbed onto the ledge.
A cordon and road closure were put in place to ensure the safety of the man, the force’s officers and ‘the wider public’.
The force said a 24-year-old man from Crawley has subsequently been arrested.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were executing a warrant at an address in Broomdashers Road, Crawley, on Tuesday, 20 May, around 11am, when a man climbed onto a window ledge.
“A road closure and cordon were put in place to ensure the safety of the individual, our officers and the wider public.
“A 24-year-old man, from Crawley, has now been safely arrested.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing.”
1. Police respond to report of ‘man on a window ledge’ in Crawley
Sussex Police have responded to a report of a ‘man on a window ledge’ in Crawley, a spokesperson has confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
