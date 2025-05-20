Arrest made after police respond to report of man ‘on a window ledge’ in Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 20th May 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 16:41 BST
Sussex Police have made an arrest after responding to report of a man ‘on a window ledge’ in Crawley.

Police were executing a warrant at an address in Broomdasher Road this morning (May 20) when a man climbed onto the ledge.

A cordon and road closure were put in place to ensure the safety of the man, the force’s officers and ‘the wider public’.

The force said a 24-year-old man from Crawley has subsequently been arrested.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were executing a warrant at an address in Broomdashers Road, Crawley, on Tuesday, 20 May, around 11am, when a man climbed onto a window ledge.

“A road closure and cordon were put in place to ensure the safety of the individual, our officers and the wider public.

“A 24-year-old man, from Crawley, has now been safely arrested.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing.”

