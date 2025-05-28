Power has been restored to most of the customers affected by an outage in Arundel.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed an ‘unplanned outage’ on Wednesday (May 28).

Traffic delays have been experienced in the Crossbush area – with the A27 traffic lights, the McDonald’s and petrol station among those reportedly affected by the outage.

A SSEN spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.55 this morning to a power cut affecting some 2,200 customers near Arundel.

“Engineers attended immediately and were able to restore customers in stages – through a switching process – from just after 11am, with all but 93 customers without power by 12.15.

“Further work is continuing this afternoon to restore these supplies as safely and quickly as possible, with remaining supplies expected to be restored by 3:30pm.”