Body found in vehicle in Crawley: Sussex Police investigating

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Whittle Way in Northgate, Crawley, at around 10.30am on Friday, 6 June, to reports of a body found in a vehicle.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances of the situation. No further information is available at this time.”
