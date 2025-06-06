Body found in vehicle in Crawley: Sussex Police investigating

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 18:28 BST
Sussex Police have announced they are investigating following the discovery of a body in Crawley.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Whittle Way in Northgate, Crawley, at around 10.30am on Friday, 6 June, to reports of a body found in a vehicle.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances of the situation. No further information is available at this time.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePolice
