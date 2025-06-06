Sussex Police were called to Whittle Way in Northgate, Crawley, at about 10.30am on Friday (June 6), to reports of a body found in a vehicle.
The police force said enquiries are ‘still ongoing’ to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances.
"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner,” a spokesperson for the force said.
“There is no further information is available at this time.”
1. Crawley
Sussex Police said they were called to Northgate, Crawley, at around 10.30am on Friday, 6 June, to reports of a body found in a vehicle Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
