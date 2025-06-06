Body found in vehicle near Gatwick Airport

By Lawrence Smith and Megan Baker
Published 6th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST
Enquiries are ongoing to identify a body found in a vehicle near Gatwick Airport, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police were called to Whittle Way in Northgate, Crawley, at about 10.30am on Friday (June 6), to reports of a body found in a vehicle.

The police force said enquiries are ‘still ongoing’ to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances.

"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“There is no further information is available at this time.”

