A teenage boy is in hospital after being ‘impaled’ at a harbour in West Sussex.

Emergency services rushed to help the 15-year-old who had been ‘impaled’ on railings at the entrance to Pagham Harbour, according to Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team.

He suffered two ‘nasty’ puncture wounds ‘right down to the bone’, and was treated on the site of the incident before being taken to hospital, the coastguard team said.

A coastguard helicopter was called to assist, alongside Selsey’s Inshore Lifeboat and the Littlehampton Coastguard Team.

The coastguard shared this image after a boy was 'impaled' at Pagham Harbour. Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

Following the incident, the rescue team from Selsey issued a warning about diving into water – known as ‘tombstoning’ – at the harbour.

A spokesperson for the team said: “Tombstoning is a high-risk activity where people jump or dive from height into water, often from piers, jetties, cliffs and bridges.

"Changing tides and water depth, submerged items and cold water shock can cause death or life changing injuries.

“Submerged hazards like rocks and metal work may not be visible, and water may be shallower than it seems. Also, once in the water it may be impossible to get out.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast [call 999] and ask for the Coastguard.”