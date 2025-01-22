Car in collision with telegraph pole in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 17:42 BST
A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision in Worthing.

Photos taken on Terringes Avenue show a badly damaged Tesla, which collided with a telegraph pole.

Sussex Police said the ‘car v telegraph’ road traffic collision was reported about 11.35am.

A spokesperson added: “The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"[There were] minor injuries to the occupants.”

The road was temporarily closed by the police but has since reopened.

The police closed Terringes Avenue in Worthing after a road traffic incident involving a Tesla

The police closed Terringes Avenue in Worthing after a road traffic incident involving a Tesla Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The police closed Terringes Avenue in Worthing after a road traffic incident involving a Tesla

