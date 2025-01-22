Photos taken on Terringes Avenue show a badly damaged Tesla, which collided with a telegraph pole.
Sussex Police said the ‘car v telegraph’ road traffic collision was reported about 11.35am.
A spokesperson added: “The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"[There were] minor injuries to the occupants.”
The road was temporarily closed by the police but has since reopened.
1. Terringes Avenue incident
The police closed Terringes Avenue in Worthing after a road traffic incident involving a Tesla Photo: Eddie Mitchell
