The emergency services were called to a ‘medical incident’ at a beach near Chichester.

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team was called out at 12.10pm last Sunday (March 2).

“Team tasked to a medical incident at Billy's on the Beach, Bracklesham,” a social media post read.

"After a casualty was pulled from the water by a surfer and members of the public.

“Selsey first responders, ambulance service, Sussex Police, Hayling Lifeboats, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175 and the air ambulance were also all tasked.”

The Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said the casualty was taken to St Richard's Hospital by air ambulance for ‘further medical assistance’.

"Thank you to everyone that helped the casualty,” a spokesperson added.

"The quick thinking of the surfers in the water, the members of public and the off duty doctor on scene, you were all amazing in what you did – thank you!”

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.