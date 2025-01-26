The fire damage was contained to one room. Photo: WSFRS

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) has issued advice after attending a fire caused by an electric blanket.

The fire service attended a blaze at a block of flats in Baxendale Road, Chichester, at about 8pm on January 5.

The fire was started by an electric blanket laid on top of a blow-up bed, which caused the materials to overheat and ignite, WSFRS said.

“Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and located a fire in a first-floor bedroom,” a WSFRS spokesperson said.

“Fortunately, the fire and 90 per cent of the smoke damage was contained to the room of origin because the occupier closed their bedroom door after hearing the smoke alarm.

“The occupiers then safely evacuated the building, and firefighters were able to swiftly extinguish the fire.”

Anton Mezzone, station manager at Chichester, added: “The occupiers of this property perfectly followed every bit of safety advice we recommend in the event of a fire: firstly, they had working smoke alarms, they then closed the doors and swiftly left the property.

"By following this advice, the damage caused by this fire was kept to a minimum.

“We always recommend closing internal doors at night or when leaving the house, as this can prevent the spread of a fire and toxic fumes by up to 20 minutes.

“Not only does this incident highlight the importance of keeping doors closed, but it also raises awareness of keeping heating appliances away from flammable materials.

"While electric blankets don’t use naked flames, the risk of fire is still present.”