The beach was sealed off at the pier last night (Thursday, May 1) following the discovery.

Sussex Police later confirmed that the ‘suspected bomb’ was ‘not an explosive ordnance’, though Coastguard teams remained on the scene to ‘investigate further’.

In an update provided late last night, a spokesperson for Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The team were tasked this evening to assist Sussex Police and Arun District Council in securing and maintaining a cordon after a potential piece of ordnance was found on Littlehampton Promenade.

“Details were sent to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) for analysis. It was decided that a team would attend scene to investigate further.

“Thankfully the item was found to be safe and of no concern.”

The beach and promenade have now been reopened to the public, the Coastguard confirmed.

“Ordnance can come in many shapes and sizes, if you spot something suspicious on the coast, don’t touch or move the item, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard,” the spokesperson added.

