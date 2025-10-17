Collisions reported on A27 in Chichester and A29 in Bognor
Sussex Traffic Watch reported the incidents on X (formerly Twitter).
The latest incident, around 2.30pm, happened on A29 Shripney Road.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision – but traffic remains slow in the area.
This comes after two separate incidents on the A27 in Chichester.
Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 8.30am that there were two-mile tailbacks after an incident on the A27 – eastbound at the Fishbourne roundabout. This was caused by a broken down vehicle, with police officers assisting at the scene.
Then, at 1.45pm, it was reported that the A27 was partly blocked westbound between the Fishbourne roundabout and Emsworth. This followed a road traffic collision, which has since been dealt with by the emergency services.