Couple rescued after dog falls from cliff edge in East Sussex
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the couple became cut off by the tide and stranded against the cliff face after following their dog who had fallen from the edge.
A passing vessel spotted the pair and called the emergency services, and Newhaven RNLI and Birling Gap Coastguard were deployed, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
"The couple were recovered from the water by the RNLI lifeboat and brought back to shore where they were given safety advice by the local Coastguard Rescue Officers,” a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said.
"The pet dog was also safely recovered from the water.
"Always keep your dog on a lead when visiting the coast. They are easily distracted by smells and sounds which could lead them to fall from the cliff edge.
"If your dog does get into trouble at the coast, do not attempt to rescue them yourself. Instead, stay in a safe place so Coastguard Rescue Teams can locate you.”