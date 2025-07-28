Cow reunited with calf after fire service rescues animal from water near Ouse Valley Viaduct

WSFRS said they were called to a ‘large animal rescue’ in Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, at 3.54pm on Thursday, July 17.

They explained that Joint Fire Control mobilised the Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

A WSFRS said: “Upon arrival the crew found a cow stuck in a river between the riverbank and a tree. The crew followed water rescue procedures using specialist equipment to release the distressed animal from the water, with support from local farmers.

“Following a successful rescue the cow was safely reunited with her calf.

“We have specialised teams within our service who are available to assist with animal rescues. If you discover an animal in distress – call the fire service. Don’t put yourself at risk by attempting to rescue an animal.”

1 . Cow rescue A cow became trapped in the water near Ouse Valley Viaduct on Thursday, July 17. Photos: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Photo: WSFRS