Cow reunited with calf after fire service rescues animal from water near Ouse Valley Viaduct

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:23 BST
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) managed to rescue a cow near the Ouse Valley Viaduct recently.

WSFRS said they were called to a ‘large animal rescue’ in Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, at 3.54pm on Thursday, July 17.

They explained that Joint Fire Control mobilised the Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

A WSFRS said: “Upon arrival the crew found a cow stuck in a river between the riverbank and a tree. The crew followed water rescue procedures using specialist equipment to release the distressed animal from the water, with support from local farmers.

“Following a successful rescue the cow was safely reunited with her calf.

“We have specialised teams within our service who are available to assist with animal rescues. If you discover an animal in distress – call the fire service. Don’t put yourself at risk by attempting to rescue an animal.”

A cow became trapped in the water near Ouse Valley Viaduct on Thursday, July 17. Photos: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

1. Cow rescue

A cow became trapped in the water near Ouse Valley Viaduct on Thursday, July 17. Photos: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Photo: WSFRS

The cow was reunited with her calf

2. Ouse Valley Viaduct

The cow was reunited with her calf Photo: WSFRS

Related topics:Technical Rescue UnitHaywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice