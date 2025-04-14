Cyclist suffers ‘serious’ injuries following collision in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 68-year-old man has suffered ‘serious’ injuries following a collision in Eastbourne, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the collision, on Sunday, April 13, at around 1.15pm, involved a car and a cyclist.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, was leaving Morrisons on Hargreaves Road, and the cyclist was travelling Eastbound on Willingdon Drove, between the Marshall Roundabout and the Highfield Roundabout.

“The cyclist, a 68-year-old man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 77-year-old local man, was not injured.

“Police are investigating and want anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, as well as to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles travelling in the area at the time.

“If you can assist the investigation, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 566 of 13/04.”