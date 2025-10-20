Delivery van causes damages medieval church in Hastings Old Town

The incident happened on Saturday morning (October 18). Witnesses say the van driver was attempting a three point turn when the van hit the wall.

Kevin Boorman of the Two Towers Trust, the charity that maintains to the two medieval churches in the Old Town, was horrified by the damage.

He said: “Considerable damage was caused to the stone pillars forming part of one of the gates giving access to St Clement’s Church in Croft Road

“The accident, apparently involving a local supermarket delivery vehicle, happened around 11.30am on Saturday. The site was made safe by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

"Although the delivery van which apparently caused it was going very slowly, it has caused very considerable damage to the gate pillars. These form part of one of the most iconic views of St Clement's church, looking along Hill Street, and, honestly, it looks terrible now. I really hope the damage can be repaired quickly."

Grade 2 listed St Clement’s Church can trace its origins back to 1080, although it was attacked by the French in 1339 and again in 1377. The church was rebuilt in 1380.

Dante Gabriel Rossetti, poet and artist, married Elizabeth Siddall in St Clement’s in May 1860 and the Christian poet and ecologist Christina Rossetti would have worshipped there during her many visits to Hastings.

1 . St Clements Church damaged by van St Clements Church damaged by van. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: supplied

2 . St Clements Church damaged by van St Clements Church damaged by van. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: supplied

3 . St Clements Church damaged by van A damaged lamp that once sat atop the gate post. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: supplied