A ‘welfare check was conducted’ after a drifting vessel sparked an emergency call-out at Littlehampton Harbour.

The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team was called to deal with an incident on Sunday afternoon (March 2).

"Team tasked to reports of a vessel drifting at Littlehampton Harbour,” a social media post read.

"Once we arrived on scene the vessel was aground at the harbour entrance. As it was almost low tide it would be a while before the vessel could re-float.

“With limited contact with the casualties RNLI Selsey Lifeboat was also tasked, and using their D-Class a welfare check was conducted.”

With an estimated one and a half hours until the vessel ‘could be taken off the shingle bar’, Selsey ALB was stood down.

The Coastguard team returned to station to ‘keep an eye on the vessel from there’, and Selsey ILB remained with the vessel.

The Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team added: “Once there was enough water under the boat it was towed into Littlehampton Harbour where we met with them to assist in mooring.

“If you see someone in trouble out at sea or in tidal areas such as harbours or river entrances call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

For information on staying safe at the coast, visit hmcoastguard.uk/onboard