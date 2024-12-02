A new investigation has revealed how many deliberate fires have required an emergency response in East Sussex over the past five years.

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers found that East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has attended ‘15,817 primary and secondary fires’ over the past five years – with ‘around 25 per cent’ of these being deliberate fires.

A spokesperson for the researchers said: “While fire and rescue services across the UK attended fewer incidents last year, deliberate fires continue to waste valuable resources and put lives in danger.

“Primary fires are potentially more serious fires that cause harm to people or damage to property.

"Secondary fires are generally small outdoor fires, not involving people or property and these include refuse fires, grassland fires and fires in derelict buildings or vehicles.

"From 2019 to 2020, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended 1,869 primary and secondary fires, which was the third-highest number of fires over the past five years.

"A year later, this number increased to 1,883, despite a year of restrictions and lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Over the past year, the service has ‘experienced a drop’ in primary and secondary fires – with the total standing at 1,687 in 2023/24.

Fire and rescue services attended 600,324 incidents in the year ending March 2024, a decrease of 3.6 per cent compared with the previous year (622,659).

Public Interest Lawyers added: “Of these incidents, there were 138,977 fires, which was a decrease of 22 per cent compared with the previous year (178,867).

"Despite this positive drop in fires across the UK, a worrying percentage of these incidents are deliberate fires, which can lead to injuries and fatalities.

"Deliberately set fires are dangerous and are a criminal offence. They waste time, money and keep fire crews away from real emergencies.

"These deliberately set fires commonly include bins, skips, fly-tipped waste, derelict buildings, dry grass and heathland.

"Victims of deliberate fires may lose all their property, be made homeless or be seriously injured.”

Public Interest Lawyers also obtained figures on the number of injuries caused by deliberate fires across the UK.

A spokesperson said: “There have been 40 deliberate fire injuries recorded by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service since 2019, with the highest annual total coming in 2019/20, standing at 15.

"Whilst the impact of lockdowns in 2021 will have depressed the number of deliberate cases, the figures show that not only is arson the leading single cause of the fire but highlight the extent to which the increasing threat of arson must be taken seriously.

"East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service covers a wide area when attending fire incidents, and this is broken down into locations called station grounds.

"Based on figures gathered from the service, the fire station grounds where the most fires have occurred since 2019 have been revealed.”

The researchers found that Preston Circus logged the most fires with 1,495, with Eastbourne and Hastings, Bohemia Road also seeing more than 1,000 incidents.