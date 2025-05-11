East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tackle fire at first floor non-residential property in Eastbourne

The fire service were called at 9.51am this morning (May 11) to reports of an incident in Ashford Road.

Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill used three hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze, before leaving the scene at 11.02am.

Sussex Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance, but no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9.51am on 11 May to reports of a fire at a first floor non-residential property in Ashford Road, Eastbourne.

“Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill were in attendance and used two breathing apparatus and three hosereel jets to put the fire out.

“A Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan was also used for smoke clearance and three thermal imaging cameras were used to check for any hotspots.

“Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

“All persons were accounted for and there were no casualties reported.

“The stop message came in at 10.50am with crews leaving the scene by 11.02am.”

