Police are appealing for information after a man sustained ‘serious injuries’ in a collision in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police were called to a collision on the A27, before the turn off for Firle, at about 1pm on Tuesday, March 4.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The collision involved the driver of a car travelling eastbound and the rider of a Suzuki motorcycle travelling westbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rider, a 63-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses or information to the incident. Photo: National World

“The driver of the car, believed to be a black car that may have been right-hand drive and missing a wing mirror, did not stop at the scene.”

Police are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle, any witnesses, or anyone with relevant footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, including CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 633 of 04.03.