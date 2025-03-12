East Sussex: Man, 63, seriously injured in A27 collision
Sussex Police were called to a collision on the A27, before the turn off for Firle, at about 1pm on Tuesday, March 4.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The collision involved the driver of a car travelling eastbound and the rider of a Suzuki motorcycle travelling westbound.
“The rider, a 63-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
“The driver of the car, believed to be a black car that may have been right-hand drive and missing a wing mirror, did not stop at the scene.”
Police are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle, any witnesses, or anyone with relevant footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, including CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 633 of 04.03.