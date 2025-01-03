East Sussex road closed after fire breaks out in derelict building
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 7.20pm to reports of a fire at a derelict house on the A267.
As of 8.30pm, three fire engines, and officers had been sent to the scene near Horam Golf Club.
Whilst the incident was ongoing, a fire service statement read: “Please avoid the area as a stretch of the A267 has been closed. Sussex Police are assisting with traffic control.
“There is a lot of smoke in the area and locals are asked to keep doors and windows closed.
“There are no reports of injuries.”
The fire service issued an update at 9.20pm. This read: “The operation has been scaled back to one fire engine.
“Firefighters have been using hose reel jets to tackle the fire in the house.
“The fire engine is likely to stay at the scene for another couple of hours until firefighters are confident any remaining hotspots have been dealt with.
“The road remains closed and motorists are advised to look for alternative routes tonight.”
Sussex Traffic Watch reported at 6.15am on Friday that the A267 is ‘open as normal this morning’ following an ‘overnight building fire’.
