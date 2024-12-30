A large-scale emergency response ensued at Sovereign Harbour following reports of ‘small boat activity’, according to the Coastguard.
Border Force officers, police, and the RNLI joined the Coastguard in the operation.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard sent a UK Border Force vessel and an RNLI lifeboat in response to small boat activity reported in the Channel on 29 December.
"People were safely recovered to Eastbourne."
Eastbourne RNLI confirmed its all-weather lifeboat was tasked to the incident at about 1.28pm.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.