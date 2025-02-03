It was the second time a car had hit a wall in the same spot in less than six months.

Emergency services were called to Tideswell Road at 3.45pm on Sunday (February 2) after a black Toyota SUV crashed into a wall opposite the Beacon shopping centre’s car park.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said fire officers gave first aid to a patient who was in the car but no-one was taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision took place at a house where, in August 2024, three people were injured after a car collided into the same wall.

Sussex Police said the crash was a ‘minor collision’ and officers were not appealing for any further information.

