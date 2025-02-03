Eastbourne: Emergency services called after car crashes into wall

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 17:16 BST
Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a wall in Eastbourne.

It was the second time a car had hit a wall in the same spot in less than six months.

Emergency services were called to Tideswell Road at 3.45pm on Sunday (February 2) after a black Toyota SUV crashed into a wall opposite the Beacon shopping centre’s car park.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said fire officers gave first aid to a patient who was in the car but no-one was taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision took place at a house where, in August 2024, three people were injured after a car collided into the same wall.

Sussex Police said the crash was a ‘minor collision’ and officers were not appealing for any further information.

